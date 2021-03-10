Notification for TGCET-2021

HYDERABAD

Chief convener of Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Trest (TGCET-2021) R.S. Praveen Kumar released notification for admission into 5th class in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates currently studying in 4th class are eligible to apply online from March 10 to April 3. Entrance exam will be conducted on May 30 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m in designated centres across Telangana. A toll free number 1800 425 45678 has been launched for admission related queries.

The candidates are requested to visit the following websites for prospectus, eligibility criteria and submission of online applications: www.tswreis.in http:/tgcet.cgg.gov.in http:/mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in & http:/tgtwgurukulam.

telangana.gov.in http:/tresidential.gov.in.