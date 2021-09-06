Hyderabad

Notification for Masters in Public Health course

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, the Health University of Telangana State, has released the notification for admission to Masters in Public Health (MPH) course for the academic year 2021-22.

The online applications are now available on the website www://knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Last date for filled-in applications is September 13 up to 5 p.m. The common entrance test (computer-based) will be held on September 19 from 3-4:30 p.m. at a centre in Hyderabad.

The MPH course will enable students to be involved in the prevention and control of epidemics and pandemics like COVID-19, gastroententeris, malaria, dengue etc., said a press release.


