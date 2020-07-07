Notices to sarpanches on graveyards

The district administration took a serious note of negligence in completing construction of Vaikuntha Dhamams (graveyards) which were supposed to be completed by July 15.

There are 647 villages in the district where Vaikuntha Dhamams and dumpyards are being constructed. While the construction of dumpyards was completed in all villages, the case was not same with Vaikuntha Dhamams. The finishing work was not completed in about 30 villages.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Collector M. Hanumantha Rao held a review meeting last week. The progress was reviewed panchayat-wise and the sarpanches and secretaries were asked to tell if they are facing any problem. “We are ready to extend any assistance to complete the works. If necessary, double the man power, and we are even ready to send masons. But works must be competed by deadline. You have to be there on the spot from morning to evening and supervise the progress,” said Mr. Harish Rao during the review. The review was held with the officials and sarpanches of villages where the work progress was at a snail’s pace.

Despite all this and day-long review, in 30 villages, the works were not completed.

Taking serious note of this, Mr. Hanumantha Rao issued showcause notices to sarpanches and secretaries of these villages. They were asked to improve their performance within one week or face action.

Notices were also issued to municipal chairpersons and commissioners of Sangareddy, Bollaram and Sadashivapet for lack of proper planning in Haritha Haram programme. They were asked to explain their stand within three days.

“Works are yet to be completed in 30 villages for which notices were issued. We are trying to get them completed before July 15. All efforts are being put in place. At Sangem in Sirgapur area, the work is at pillar-level and may not get completed. At other places, the work may be completed,” district panachayat officer V Venkateswarlu told The Hindu. Follow-up is being made at villages in Narayankhed, Pulkal, Nyalakal, Zaheerbad, Mogudampally and Andol, he added.