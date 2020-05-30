Hyderabad

Notices to govt. over illegal pharma firms

Taking up a letter written by a lawyer as PIL petition, Telangana High Court has issued notices to Telangana Pollution Control Board and different wings of State government over operation of unauthorised chemical and pharmaceutical factories in and around Hyderabad.

Ch. Ravinder, in his petition, stated that closure of these chemical and pharma companies being run without permission and safety precautions are crucial in the light of the recent gas leakage from a factory on the fringes of Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that authorities of PCB were keeping eyes wide shut over the operations of such factories which were causing severe pollution by releasing chemical wastage into drains passing through residential localities.

Many such factories were located in Jeedimetla, Bachupalli, Nacharam, Cherlapally, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Pashamailaram, IDA Bollarum, Patancheru, Sanathnagar, Uppal, Borampet, Turkayamjali, Hayathnagar, Moosapet and Miyapur, the petitioner said.

The HC issued notices and instructed the PCB and different wings of State government to file counter affidavits.

The petition would be heard again on June 8.

