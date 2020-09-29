Notices served on TPF vice-president over bail

NIA challenges bail granted by special court to Nalamasu Krishna

Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Telangana Praja Front (TPF) vice-president Nalamasu Krishna in a writ appeal filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted by NIA Special Court to him.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy posted the matter after two weeks for next hearing. Advocate Vishnuvardhan Reddy, appearing for NIA, contended that Krishna was accused of extending financial support to activists of banned organisations and persons indulging in extremist activities.

Shifting of public toilet

The division bench dismissed a writ appeal challenging a single judge order declining to shift a public toilet from Begumbazar to another place. Some residents of the locality filed a writ petition seeking a direction to shift the public toilet to another place stating that it was causing inconvenience to the locals.

The GHMC authorities informed the court that they had already sanctioned funds to renovate the old public toilet.

They maintained that due to COVID-19 the renovation works could not be completed.

A single judge dismissed the petition directing the authorities to complete the reconstruction of the public toilet within four months. Challenging this single judge order, the petitioners filed a writ appeal.

The division bench dismissed the appeal observing that works involving larger public interests cannot be stopped even it meant inconvenience to a smaller section of people.