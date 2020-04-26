Hyderabad

Notices issued under Disaster Management Act to oustees

In a surprising move, the police of Toguta issued notices under Section 41 (A) of CrPC to the oustees of Etigaddakishtapur on Sunday.

Sandanaboyina Ashok and Avula Mallesham of Etigaddakishtapur were issued notices to appear at the police station on Monday for questioning.

“You are directed to appear before me at 10.30 a.m. on April 27 and at Police Station Toguta and give explanation , also submit proof of identity and residence. It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the present investigation. Failure to attend/comply with terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest,” said that notice received by them.

“For the past two days we were asked to come to police station and kept there till evening. We do not know why the notices were issued,” Mr Ashok told The Hindu.

