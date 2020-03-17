Notices issued to 10 schools

The government has issued notices to 10 school managements across the twin cities for keeping their institutions open despite orders issued to shut them down till the month-end.

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran issued the notices to the following institutions asking why action should not be initiated against them for disobeying the government directive: Little Flower High School, Abids; Rosary Convent, Gun Foundry; All Saints High School, Gun Foundry; VIP International School - Saidabad, Bahadurpura & Charminar; Springfield School, Charminar; Shireen Public School, Secunderabad; Khusbhoo School, Shaikpet; Joshua School, Shaikpet; Sunrise School, Shaikpet and St. Marks Boys Town School, Bahadurpura.

The precursor to the action by the government was because of tweets sent to IT & Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao complaining about some schools continuing to remain open and asking teachers to attend despite the official orders to shut down.

Mr. Rao immediately replied to the tweet and requested Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy to direct all school managements to close down the institutions. Ms. Reddy also tweeted her reply and urged the special chief secretary, in a tweet, to take action against those schools ‘disobeying” the government orders.