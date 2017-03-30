Notice to Speaker

Justice Challa Kodanada Ram of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday ordered notices to Speaker and Secretary of Telangana Assembly in the case filed by Revnath Reddy, MLA of the TDP.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Mr Revnath Reddy who challenged the decision to suspend him from the whole of budget session of the Assembly. Ravi Shankar Jandhyala, counsel appearing for the petitioner, contended that the speech of the Governor was not ‘proceedings’ of the House and the alleged disruption, even if true, could not be treated as disruption of proceedings of House.

The judge ordered notices and expressed disinclination to invite any ‘amicus curie’ at this juncture. The case would be listed after 10 days.