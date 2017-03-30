Notice to Speaker

Justice Challa Kodanada Ram of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday ordered notices to Speaker and Secretary of Telangana Assembly in the case filed by Revnath Reddy, MLA of the TDP.
The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Mr Revnath Reddy who challenged the decision to suspend him from the whole of budget session of the Assembly. Ravi Shankar Jandhyala, counsel appearing for the petitioner, contended that the speech of the Governor was not ‘proceedings’ of the House and the alleged disruption, even if true, could not be treated as disruption of proceedings of House.
The judge ordered notices and expressed disinclination to invite any ‘amicus curie’ at this juncture. The case would be listed after 10 days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor