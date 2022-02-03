‘Nothing wrong in having a new statute’

HYDERABAD

03 February 2022

Even Ambedkar said so: Harish

On the second day on Thursday, the TRS leaders continued firing salvos against BJP. While stating that there was nothing wrong in having new constitution as proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they claim that TRS was the true follower of Ambedkar while the BJP was using him for elections only.

Participating in the social media wing meeting of Alair constituency social media workers meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said Ambedkar himself suggested cancellation of the Constitution if necessary and then what was wrong when the Chief Minister said that the same thing.

“BJP is doing wrong campaign on social media and we have to refute it. The spirit of the Constitution is missing and hence there was need for new one,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar should hold Million March for jobs at New Delhi where more than 15 lakh jobs are vacant instead in Telangana.

Public Accounts Committee chairman and Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a cheat and BJP was following Nathuram Godse while the TRS was following B.R. Ambedkar in true spirit.

“The BJP was raising the slogan of Jai Bhim wherever elections were taking place. But it had not reflected in the budget and this had shown the real face of the party,” they said while speaking to reporters at TRSLP.