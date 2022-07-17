Hyderabad

‘Nothing suspicious’ about alleged firing at truck on ORR

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 17, 2022 23:57 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 23:57 IST

A man’s panic call to the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police late on Saturday about a suspected gunshot at his truck was verified by experts as having been caused by a blunt object.

"There were only fractured marks on the windshield, and they could have been caused by any low velocity blunt object,” a report by the ballistic experts preliminarily stated on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police said the 26-year-old driver was frightened by the sound and cracking of the windshield just near his seat. After informing his friend trailing behind him in another truck, he dialled ‘100’, and the news of the alleged firing at the truck went viral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manoj Kumar Yadav and Mantu Kumar, both drivers from Jharkhand, were on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with stocks of iron and steel from a company at Narsapur in Medak. They were headed to Kerala to deliver the consignment. They entered ORR at entry-5 from Saregudem village and after about 45 minutes’ drive, he heard a sound and the glass cracked.

According to police, no fire arms were involved, and the incident even before verification instantly sparked speculations. “The blunt object could be a flying stone too, as experienced by any motorist. If it were a bullet, it would have left a hole. CCTV footage in both police limits and the connecting stretches were also examined and nothing suspicious was found,” an official said.

Narsingi police are further investigating the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...