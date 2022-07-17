‘Nothing suspicious’ about alleged firing at truck on ORR

July 17, 2022 23:57 IST

Ballistic experts say windshield possibly damaged by low-velocity blunt object

A man’s panic call to the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police late on Saturday about a suspected gunshot at his truck was verified by experts as having been caused by a blunt object.

"There were only fractured marks on the windshield, and they could have been caused by any low velocity blunt object,” a report by the ballistic experts preliminarily stated on Sunday.

Police said the 26-year-old driver was frightened by the sound and cracking of the windshield just near his seat. After informing his friend trailing behind him in another truck, he dialled ‘100’, and the news of the alleged firing at the truck went viral.

Manoj Kumar Yadav and Mantu Kumar, both drivers from Jharkhand, were on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with stocks of iron and steel from a company at Narsapur in Medak. They were headed to Kerala to deliver the consignment. They entered ORR at entry-5 from Saregudem village and after about 45 minutes’ drive, he heard a sound and the glass cracked.

According to police, no fire arms were involved, and the incident even before verification instantly sparked speculations. “The blunt object could be a flying stone too, as experienced by any motorist. If it were a bullet, it would have left a hole. CCTV footage in both police limits and the connecting stretches were also examined and nothing suspicious was found,” an official said.

Narsingi police are further investigating the incident.