Nothing more satisfying than participation in defending the country, says Sunil Lanba

It was a moment of pride for as many as 105 cadets — including two fighter pilots from among the 15 women — who graduated out of Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on Saturday to join the cadre of Air Force officers. The occasion also marks the passing out of the 200th course of IAF officers.

After a hectic training schedule for one year, the cadets joined the IAF as commissioned officers during the Combined Graduation Parade and will further undergo professional and advanced training at various institutions besides AFA including Air Force Station Hakimpet, Begumpet, Yelahanka and Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, presided over the parade and formally inducted the cadets into the mainstream by presenting the ‘Wings and Brevets’ to the cadets of flying branch, Indian Navy and Coast Guard who successfully underwent training.

Flying Officer Karan Pal Singh, was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief-of-the-Air-Staff Sword for standing first in overall merit in the pilot course. While flying officers Vishnu Vishal and Mohit Kumar were awarded the President’s Plaque for being first in overall merit in navigation and ground duty branches respectively.

All the cadets in immaculate blue uniform displayed smart drill movements perfectly synchronised with the rhythm and tempo, while the large gathering of military and civil dignitaries along with family members, friends, well-wishers of passing out cadets witnessed the event. A traditional display by the Skydiving team of IAF Ákash Ganga, flypast by Hawk and Kiran aircraft and spectacular synchronised movements of helicopter Sarang drew a huge applause from the audience. The aerobatics show by the full-member Suryakiran aerobatic team enthralled the audience.

Later, addressing the parade, Admiral Lanba emphasised on the importance of core values of a military leader namely, integrity, courage, honesty and selfless service to the nation and reminded that there can be nothing more satisfying than participation in defending one’s country. Mr. Lanba exhorted the young officers to carry forward the espoused legacy and core values of IAF namely Mission, Integrity and Excellence.