Not so smart anymore?

A sudden spike in call drops and service issues with cell phone service providers is giving nightmares to citizens of Hyderabad. If some areas don’t even see a single mark for the signal status, others have reported multiple call drops. Airtel users appear to be the worst affected with netizens taking to social media to vent their anger.

“I had network related issues right from the time I shifted to Airtel five months ago, but since the past week, the issues and number of call drops doubled. I am told that I’ve dialled the wrong number while I’m on a call, right in the middle of conversation!” says Aliza Virani, who teaches in a college. She is not alone as almost every second user complained of umpteen number of call drops, specifically over the past 15 days.

If you think the issue crops up when you are travelling or at places away from the city, you’re wrong, says Nile Ricky Jordan, an undergraduate student who uses Airtel. “I was at Gunrock the other day and even after several attempts, I couldn’t make a call or access Internet,” he shares.

When Ajay Gandhi, a Chartered Accountant tentatively posted about his travails with Airtel on social media, it became a sounding board for other users to share their woes.

Other network users too, seem to have encountered similar problems. Harsha Vardhan E, who uses Vodafone, says “I have had to recheck the numbers I dial because I’m told it’s the wrong number and then the call drops. Upon calling again, I don’t hear a thing.”

“We are upgrading our network infrastructure and software to ramp up our VoLTE services over 4G. If some of our customers have experienced issues over the past few days, we regret the inconvenience and assure them that these will be addressed on priority,” said an Airtel spokesperson, promising that the service issues will be sorted out in a day or two.

(Inputs by Rachel Dammala)