‘Not possible to lead pre-COVID life though cases are declining’

Health officials making preparations to mitigate possible third wave

A steady decline in the number of COVID-19 infections in Telangana has come as a respite amid the devastating second wave that made its presence felt around mid-April. However, enjoying a pre-COVID life would not be possible, asserts Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. In fact, health officials have started making preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The highest number of daily cases in the State was recorded on April 26 this year when 10,122 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of active cases hovered around 80,000 a day in the first week of May.

In the past week (May 31-June 6), around 2,000-2,500 cases have been detected on a daily average while the active cases stayed around 30,000. Dr Srinivasa Rao indicates that the cases will drop further over the next few days. He reiterated the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent further waves.

Though current data indicates drop in the cases, during the peak of first wave, 2,000-2500 cases were one of the highest daily numbers with most people observing safety precautions.

Vaccination against the infectious disease is being advised as one of the important strategies to protect people or the disease taking on a severe form.

Dr Srinivasa Rao and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who participated in a vaccination drive held in Madhapur on Sunday, pointed out a worrying issue. They said that many people seem to have the misconception that vaccination against COVID-19 may not be necessary since cases are on the decline. They have urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Further, stating that some communicable diseases were eliminated with the help of vaccines, the Director of Public Health says several families, including his, have lost their dear ones and no one should have go through such times. Hence, vaccination is important as it provides a layer of safety to the beneficiary.