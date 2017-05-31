Not many takers for Vajra

The premium service launched by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has failed to yield the desired result.

The officials have been facing difficulty in promoting Vajra, the mini A/C bus service.

It was the first cashless bus service in India launched here on May 5. In this, passengers intending to avail Vajra services have to download a TSRTC app by logging into www.tsrtconline.in.

Confining the ticket bookings to online has had a telling effect on the occupancy rate with bookings being below expectation.

According to official sources, the average occupancy rate of the services has been below 60%.

About 60 trips are being operated between Warangal and Hyderabad every day at a frequency of one service for every 20 minutes. With online bookings being a few, most of the buses are being forced to operate with lesser occupancy.

A few days after the launch of the services, spot bookings were introduced at Kazipet in Warangal and at Uppal in Hyderabad. This increased the number of passengers going for the services, much to the relief of the RTC officials.

“A total of 42% bookings at Uppal and about 30% bookings at Kazipet are spot bookings,” said TSRTC Regional Manager T. Surya Kiran.

According to the Corporation officials, over 19, 000 persons have downloaded the TSRTC application so far. The buses to Kukatpally and Mehdipatnam in the State capital have been doing well in terms of online bookings, while it has been dull when it comes to the services connecting Saroornagar and A.S. Rao Nagar.