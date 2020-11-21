Not joining BJP: Vishweshwer Reddy Sarve to join soon

Not joining BJP: Vishweshwer Reddy

Former MP and senior Congress leader Vishweshwer Reddy dismissed rumours that he was leaving the Congress in the wake of reports that BJP in-charge for GHMC polls Devendra Pradhan had met him.

“Yes, he met me as he is an old friend of mine. He neither invited me to join the party nor I have any intentions of joining BJP,” the former Chevella MP told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and suspended Congress leader Sarve Satyanrayana said that he would join the BJP soon. Earlier, BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Vivek Venkataswamy met him at his residence and invited him to join the BJP. Mr. Satyanarayana is staying away from the Congress after he was suspended over an altercation at Gandhi Bhavan after the Parliament elections.