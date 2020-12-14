Not interested in TPCC president post, says Jana Reddy

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 22:36 IST

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy said that he is not interested in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief’s post and that he would cooperate with any leader selected for the post by the party high command. Speaking at Parigi in Vikarabad district on Monday, he said the party leaders would also work together for the victory of the party candidate in the by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, irrespective of the party leadership’s choice.

He expressed hope that the electorate would give most unexpected verdict in the next elections in favour of Congress.

‘TRS failure’

He alleged that the TRS government had failed badly on all fronts and it continues to deceive people on its poll promises.

Advertising

Advertising

He pointed out that construction of double-bedroom houses is going on at a snail’s pace while the second phase of sheep unit distribution is forgotten by the government. He observed that people would patronage parties that provide fair administration.

Meanwhile, speaking in Hyderabad, Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy said influence of money in elections has increased after the formation of Telangana. He accused the TRS of pushing the slogan of note for vote strongly to win any election. Stating that the Congress is not in a position to get votes by distributing money, he reasoned that the party is losing every election due to lack of sufficient funding. Mr. Jagga Reddy said there are several leaders in the party who can lead it.