Not in contact with father since Pranay’s death: Amrutha

09 March 2020 01:18 IST

‘He must have felt remorse for what he had done’

Amrutha Varshini, widow of Perumalla Pranay Kumar, said she had not been in contact with her father Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao ever since the murder of her husband in September 2018.

Speaking to reporters outside her in-laws’ house here, moments after Maruthi Rao’s body was found at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad, she said she learnt about the news on the television.

“I will respond on it tomorrow. I did not speak or meet him (Maruthi Rao) after Pranay’s murder,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, when asked about the sudden death, especially when the court proceedings are going on, Ms. Amrutha said: He must have felt remorse for what he had done.

The news of Maruthi Rao’s death around 9 a.m. on Sunday soon turned the small town into a buzz of activity with people and media gathering outside the houses of Pranay at Muthireddykunta Colony, and Maruthi Rao. Police force too was fully deployed to avert any unforeseen situation. On the other hand, associations linked to the business-pursuing Arya Vysya community expressed shock and grief at the sudden death of their most successful icon here. “It is very unfortunate that this has happened, we are unable to digest the news. On the whole, we all understand that Maruthi Rao is the person who lost the most – love, family or respect,” said district president of Arya Vysya Sangham, Yanna Murali.

A large congregation of leaders from across the State and other parts of the country, in the Arya Vysya affiliation, are also gathering here to express their condolences to the Tirunagaru family. Maruthi Rao’s body was transported here in the evening after post-mortem in Hyderabad, and kept at the Arya Vysa Bhavan for visitors.

Family sources informed that the last rites would be held in the town on Monday.