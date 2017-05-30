‘Not even 10% promises fulfilled’

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led State Government could not fulfil even 10% of the assurances given to the people in its three-year tenure. As a result, discontent is brewing among the ‘silent majority’ and this will manifest itself against the Government at an appropriate time.

TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy lamented that the condition of the people had deteriorated ever since the TRS took over the reins and it was worse than the situation in the erstwhile unified State. The Chief Minister who campaigned on the basis of the injustice done to the Telangana in water, employment and funds under the successive governments of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh did precious little to fulfil spree of promises he made.

“The Chief Minister’s decision to include Charminar, the hallmark of Nizams, and remains of the Kakatiya dynasty as the State symbol reflects his autocratic attitude. The term TS instead of TG had been incorporated as it had closer resemblance to TRS,” he said participating in a Meet The Press programme organised by the Hyderabad Press Club as part of its 52nd anniversary.

Political gains

Mr. Revanth Reddy admitted that all the political parties, including the TDP calculated the political gains in supporting or opposing separate statehood. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that from being a platform for struggles, TRS would be converted into full-fledged political party. He had accordingly been behaving like a full time politician working on survival and expansion of his party rather than focussing on fulfilling the assurances he gave.

This could be seen from the fact that MLAs elected from other parties were drawn into the TRS fold with offers that came with a deadline. “People who were branded as traitors by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao are now enjoying plum portfolios in the Cabinet after switching loyalties to the TRS,” he said.

Martyr families

The ruling party, in the process, had not found it fit to accommodate the family members of the martyrs who laid down their lives for Telangana in the two phases of the agitation. “Why is the Government reluctant to help the families which lost their potential bread winners? Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao can conduct a survey of four crore people within no time, but has no inclination to ascertain the condition of families of the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for Telangana,” he said.

He admitted that there were desertions from the TDP-TS since last three years, but asserted that the party’s cadre strength remained untouched. He replied in the negative when asked about reports of his quitting the TDP and joining other political parties claiming that the rumour was a strategic campaign launched by the TRS against him.