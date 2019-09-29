‘Not a bullet fired after Article 370 revocation’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday maintained that Kashmir was peaceful post-revocation of Article 370. “Not a bullet has been fired so far,” observed party’s Telangana spokesman M. Raghunandan Rao as he tried to project the Union government’s move as one being in the right direction.

The BJP organised a discussion under its One Nation One Constitution, National Unity Campaign programme, in Adilabad on the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A to a packed hall at a function hall here. The event was one in a series being held across the nation to remove misgivings among the common people about the party’s strategy with regard to the Kashmir issue.

Mr. Rao dwelt upon the history of Jammu and Kashmir at length during his talk which was attended by a good number of retired employees, among others.

Earlier, Adilabad MP Syam Bapu Rao termed revoking of Article 370 as a herculean effort. He termed himself to be fortunate to be a member of the Parliament which voted for such a move.

The BJP leaders later visited the residences of Adilabad Bar Association president Mohan Singh, orthopaedician Anil Chidrala etc as part of the party’s Jan Sampark Abhiyan. The latter were given copies of literature on the Kashmir problem vis-a-vis the Articles 370 and 35A.