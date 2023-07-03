HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Northeast region emerging as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets, says speakers at roadshow for investors’ summit   

Good response to roadshow of Northeast Global Investors Summit held in Hyderabad 

July 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Speakers highlighted the opportunities and benefits of investing in the region at a roadshow for Northeast Global Investors Summit in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speakers highlighted the opportunities and benefits of investing in the region at a roadshow for Northeast Global Investors Summit in Hyderabad on Monday.

Investment opportunities available in the northeastern region of the country and the benefits of exploring them were highlighted by officials at the Northeast Global Investors Summit roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday.

Organised by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, the roadshow attracted over 300 participants, which is a sign of a strong investor interest in the region. Senior officials from the Ministry and North East Region; officials from FICCI, which is the industry partner; and Invest India, the investment facilitation partner, provided guidance to prospective investors on the emerging opportunities in key sectors, the organisers said.

Joint secretary to the Ministry Harpreet Singh highlighted the strategic importance of the region as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets. He said the region needs the private sector to come and invest. With all the infrastructure being developed, the cost of logistics is falling, he said.

Secretary to the North Eastern Council K. Moses Chalai said the region has bright, talented and educated workforce and its political leadership is open to economic investment. Northeast is ready for technology and IT, he said. Co-chairman of FICCI Telangana State Council V.V. Rama Raju said the northeast is a thriving business destination.

Representatives from the northeastern States showcased various sectors and said the region offers easy access to ASEAN economies. The summit will be held in August.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.