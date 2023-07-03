Northeast region emerging as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets, says speakers at roadshow for investors’ summit   

July 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Investment opportunities available in the northeastern region of the country and the benefits of exploring them were highlighted by officials at the Northeast Global Investors Summit roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday.

Organised by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, the roadshow attracted over 300 participants, which is a sign of a strong investor interest in the region. Senior officials from the Ministry and North East Region; officials from FICCI, which is the industry partner; and Invest India, the investment facilitation partner, provided guidance to prospective investors on the emerging opportunities in key sectors, the organisers said.

Joint secretary to the Ministry Harpreet Singh highlighted the strategic importance of the region as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets. He said the region needs the private sector to come and invest. With all the infrastructure being developed, the cost of logistics is falling, he said.

Secretary to the North Eastern Council K. Moses Chalai said the region has bright, talented and educated workforce and its political leadership is open to economic investment. Northeast is ready for technology and IT, he said. Co-chairman of FICCI Telangana State Council V.V. Rama Raju said the northeast is a thriving business destination.

Representatives from the northeastern States showcased various sectors and said the region offers easy access to ASEAN economies. The summit will be held in August.