North Hyderabad in focus at CREDAI property show on Nov.5, 6

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced that the 12th Hyderabad Property Show for North Hyderabad will be held at the Auspacious Convention Centre in Kompally on November 5 and 6.

This will be the first edition of the property show focusing on the northern part of the capital region, which is usually known for warehouses of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, also housing Genome Valley and others. “We have decided to bring the focus on this rising hub for growth in the city and look forward to a great response to this initiative,” said Hyderabad chapter president P. Ramakrishna Rao.

Addressing a press conference along with fellow office-bearers, including general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy, Mr. Rao said the best projects featuring apartment complexes, villas, plots, and commercial spaces in the areas of Balanagar, Kompally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Alwal, Patancheru, etc. will be on display under one roof at the show.

This was in view of overall development across the city, and the development of industries and demand for housing and commercial real estate in the northern part. The property show will be focusing on the best and most credible real estate projects in the area, they said.

The government had adopted the GRID (Growth in Dispersion) policy to prevent lopsided growth and over-congestion in one part of the city infrastructure by building industrial corridors with incentives particularly in the eastern and northern sectors, pointed out Mr. Reddy.

The organisation said the real estate industry growth has been strong and expanding quickly in the twin cities with the State government playing a critical role in driving the growth with its proactive policies. The proposed tallest IT tower at Kandlakoya with a capacity to host 100 companies in the first phase will propel the development and also because of the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC), they added