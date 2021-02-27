Norms set for COVID-19 jab in private hospitals

Vaccine to be given free of cost in govt. facilities

People who opt COVID-19 vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay a maximum of ₹250 per dose. Since two doses of the vaccine have to be taken with a 28-day gap in between, the total vaccination will cost ₹500. The jabs will be given free of cost at government hospitals or vaccination sites.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the amount of ₹250 includes ₹150 for the vaccine and ₹100 as service charge. The vaccine amount will be transferred from private hospitals to the government.

It was published in these columns that vaccination for people above 60 years, and those belonging to 45-60 age group with co-morbidities would begin from March 1. There are two ways to register for the vaccination — advanced online registration and walk-in registration. Online registration will be through Co-WIN 2.0. They can opt for vaccination at a government or private facility.

According to the guidelines issued to State Health department, seven identity cards have been listed for online registrations. The ID cards include Aadhaar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving licence, pan card and others. One mobile number can be used to register a maximum of four beneficiaries.

After the registration, an acknowledgement will be sent to the registered mobile number. People can select a vaccination centre and the date of their choice as per availability of slots.