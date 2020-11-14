Normal winter likely from Dec. first week: IMD

‘Chill in the nights was mainly due to western disturbance’

Cloudy weather and light rain, which the twin cities and parts of Telangana are currently experiencing for the last couple of days, are because of the ‘easterly trough’ effect, though it is actually active in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, southern Rayalaseema and north Tamil Nadu, bringing in more rain due to the north east monsoon.

And, the chill in the nights noticed earlier this week was because of the ‘western disturbance’ from as far as the Caspian Sea and the northern dry winds, say scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are in a transition phase from monsoon to winter. Winter for Hyderabad and Telangana will set in between December 4-10 as per the normal weather pattern. We do not see any unusual temperature changes and they are likely to remain between 15-19 degree Celsius or slightly below normal temperatures unless there are more northern winds when the temperatures could fall further to 13 degrees or so in the nights,” said A. Sravani, scientist at the Hyderabad Met Centre here.

Another ‘easterly trough’ is also on the horizon but this is not going to have any impact on the weather here. Since the monsoon was ‘normal’, IMD scientists do not foresee any major change in winter temperatures this year with the ‘normal conditions’ likely to prevail till the second week of January.

After a brief respite, the cool nights will resurface again till the second week of February when the transition period for the onset of summer is likely to happen.

She informed that the night temperatures in the north Telangana areas of Adilabad and others will witness chilly weather later into the season when it could come down to 5 degree C. “Generally, the night temperatures will be hovering around 10-15 degree C when the northern winds from the northern states start blowing. Maximum or the day temperatures are to be around 32 to 35 degree C during this period,” adds Dr. Sravani.