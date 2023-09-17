Non-technical skills course held for surgeons at KIMS

September 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A non-technical skills course was held at KIMS Hospitals here on Sunday. The event was organised by The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in partnership with The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI).

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the event, which was attended by over 250 surgeons and surgical trainees from across India and around the world. “All our actions are centred around the well-being of patients. This course will benefit surgeons and the country as a whole,” she said.

Technical skills alone are not enough for best outcomes after surgery. Poor communication is a common yet much ignored factor that accounts for errors made during surgery. Failure to select the patients properly; forgetting to give the prophylactic antibiotic; failure to mark the correct site; are all issues that are as important as doing an operation. The course covered these important aspects of care in the operation theatre, said Dr. P. Raghu Ram, convener for international affairs of ASI.