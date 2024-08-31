GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Non-stop rain causes water stagnation and traffic disruption in Hyderabad

Published - August 31, 2024 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed Hyderabad on Saturday.

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Hyderabad received continuous rains throughout Saturday and caused water stagnation and significant traffic congestion in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued an orange alert for Hyderabad on Saturday, said the rains will continue in the city on Sunday (September 1).

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 p.m., Hayathnagar recorded 19 mm of rainfall, followed by 18 mm in Vanasthalipuram; 17.8 mm in L.B. Nagar; 17.5 mm in both Bandlaguda and Musheerabad; 17.3 mm in Rajendra Nagar and Karvan; 17 mm in Marredpally; 16.5 mm in Falaknuma; 16 mm in Malkajgiri; and 15.8 mm in Malakpet.

The rains led to slow movement of traffic in several areas, including Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Shamshabad, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Ameerpet. Traffic personnel from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates were seen assisting commuters through waterlogged roads, while personnel from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) worked to clear water stagnation.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty convened a meeting with officials in light of the rain forecast continuing into Sunday and Monday. He announced a holiday for all government schools in Hyderabad on Monday due to the IMD’s rain alert. District officials have also established 59 resettlement centres to evacuate and accommodate people from low-lying areas.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha instructed Health department officials to remain vigilant for the upcoming rains. Department heads have been directed not to grant leave to doctors until the rains subside. “Pregnant women nearing their delivery date should be moved to hospitals in advance, and waiting rooms should be prepared for them,” the Minister advised.

Hussainsagar brims

Water level in Hyderabad’s Hussainsagar was above the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 meters on Saturday (August 31). As per Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the water level was 513.43 meters. The maximum water level is 514.75 meters.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.