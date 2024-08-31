Non-stop rain causes water stagnation and traffic disruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad received continuous rains throughout Saturday and caused water stagnation and significant traffic congestion in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued an orange alert for Hyderabad on Saturday, said the rains will continue in the city on Sunday (September 1).

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 p.m., Hayathnagar recorded 19 mm of rainfall, followed by 18 mm in Vanasthalipuram; 17.8 mm in L.B. Nagar; 17.5 mm in both Bandlaguda and Musheerabad; 17.3 mm in Rajendra Nagar and Karvan; 17 mm in Marredpally; 16.5 mm in Falaknuma; 16 mm in Malkajgiri; and 15.8 mm in Malakpet.

The rains led to slow movement of traffic in several areas, including Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Shamshabad, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Ameerpet. Traffic personnel from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates were seen assisting commuters through waterlogged roads, while personnel from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) worked to clear water stagnation.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty convened a meeting with officials in light of the rain forecast continuing into Sunday and Monday. He announced a holiday for all government schools in Hyderabad on Monday due to the IMD’s rain alert. District officials have also established 59 resettlement centres to evacuate and accommodate people from low-lying areas.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha instructed Health department officials to remain vigilant for the upcoming rains. Department heads have been directed not to grant leave to doctors until the rains subside. “Pregnant women nearing their delivery date should be moved to hospitals in advance, and waiting rooms should be prepared for them,” the Minister advised.

Hussainsagar brims

Water level in Hyderabad’s Hussainsagar was above the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 meters on Saturday (August 31). As per Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the water level was 513.43 meters. The maximum water level is 514.75 meters.