‘Non-issues on TRS, BJP, MIM agenda’

Uttam tells voters not to get carried away by promises

The people of Greater Hyderabad would never forgive TRS, BJP and MIM for neglecting the real problems of people and instead, highlighting non-issues during the GHMC election campaign, including indulging in polarisation of voters on communal lines, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Saturday.

Participating in road shows in Banjara Hills, Serilingampally and other divisions in GHMC, he faulted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of TRS, BJP and MIM for running the GHMC election campaign on non-issues. “These parties did not discuss even a single problem concerning the common people. In addition to the civic problems, people were badly hit due to COVID-19 lockdown and the recent heavy rains and floods”, the TPCC president said, adding that people were expecting specific assurances and a plan on possible solutions to their problems. However, the three parties came out with irrelevant narratives instead of speaking about people’s grievances, he alleged.

Stating that the Congress was the only party that raised people’s issues and also proposed possible solutions in its manifesto, Mr. Uttam Reddy said his party never believed in polarisation or other tactics to win elections. Rather, it always adopted a straight approach to resolve issues concerning people, he added.

There had been allegations and counter-allegations on matters which were in no way connected with people, he said. With both the State Election Commission and local police taking no action, rovocative speeches were delivered at will with no fear of law. A few want to change the name of the city and a few others insulted great leaders of the past, although the issues had nothing do with the GHMC election, the TPCC president said.

Stating that TRS, BJP and MIM were seeking votes just to win the GHMC election, he said Congress was asking for votes only to resolve people’s problems. He advised the electorate not to get carried away by fake promises being made by the BJP and TRS leaderships and said he is “hopeful people will reject the bogus theories of TRS, BJP and MIM and vote for the Congress.”