Non-COVID services to resume at Gandhi soon
12 November 2020
The Director of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday issued orders to resume non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital before November 21.
The move marks the resumption of non-COVID services after a period of around eight months.
The order, sent to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao, directed staff to bifurcate COVID and non-COVID areas in the hospital.
It also directed the Superintendent to decide which staff would be posted in COVID areas.
