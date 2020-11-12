Hyderabad

Non-COVID services to resume at Gandhi soon

The Director of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday issued orders to resume non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital before November 21.

The move marks the resumption of non-COVID services after a period of around eight months.

The order, sent to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao, directed staff to bifurcate COVID and non-COVID areas in the hospital.

It also directed the Superintendent to decide which staff would be posted in COVID areas.

