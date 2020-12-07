Non-COVID admission yet to reach full capacity at Gandhi

OGH, on the other hand, is still grappling with bed shortage

More than two-weeks after non-COVID services were resumed at Gandhi Hospital, the in-patient case load is yet to reach full capacity.

Before COVID-19 pandemic hit the State, around 1,800 to 2,000 in-patient beds used to be occupied at the State-run hospital against the sanctioned bed capacity of 1,018 while 3,000 to 4,000 people used to consult doctors there on out-patient (OP) basis.

On Monday, only around 330 non-COVID IP admissions and over 680 OP admissions were reported. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, 126 COVID patients had been admitted on Sunday.

After COVID cases started to increase in the State, the hospital was turned into an exclusive COVID care centre around March-end. In November, junior doctors at the hospital had staged protests demanding non-COVID services be resumed as they were attending only coronavirus patients, which was restricting their training and knowledge of treating other health problems.

Non-COVID services were resumed on November 21. On the first day, only 15 non-COVID in-patients were admitted. “The admissions are increasing gradually,” said hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao.

Doctors working there said more patients might get admitted as word spreads about non-COVID services having resumed at Gandhi Hospital.

The government hospital holds significance as accident and emergency cases are rushed there as well as to Osmania General Hospital (OGH). When only COVID patients were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, the non-COVID case load had substantially increased at OGH.

OGH in need of relief

When non-COVID services resumed at Gandhi Hospital, it was expected that non-COVID case load at OGH will come down. However, sources said patients are getting admitted in excess in some departments at the latter.

At one point in November, non-availability of beds in the tertiary care hospital made headlines. Because of the scarcity, some patients were made to take rest on stretchers and wheelchairs. Doctors demanded immediate intervention. However, the issue is not completely resolved yet. “Currently, the total admissions at OGH are only around 60% of the sanctioned bed strength (1,385). The number of patients in some departments, though, exceed the number of available beds. General Surgery, Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery are some departments which are running out of space. We don’t think this load will decrease even if more patients get admitted at Gandhi Hospital,” said sources in OGH.

They said that the issue of bed scarcity emerged after the in-patient block was shut down. “There is an urgent need to construct a new building to address bed scarcity apart from other major issues,” sources said.