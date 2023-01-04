Non-communicable diseases on the rise in rural Telangana, shows survey

January 04, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is rising exponentially not only in urban pockets but also in rural areas of Telangana, revealed a survey conducted by a voluntary organisation, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF).

This is the first time an NGO has taken up community-level screening, particularly for the economically weaker sections, for NCDs. Over 20,000 patients in urban areas, mostly from the lower economic strata of society, have been screened through HHF clinics and other community outreach programs.

Of the total persons screened, 47.5% were found to be overweight, having a BMI (body mass index) higher than 25. More than half in this group had obesity levels between grade 1 and 3.

Further, 39.3% were found to have pre-existing NCDs like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases while 63.4% had a morbid condition and 32.7% were found to be co-morbid with more than one chronic disease and mostly diabetes with hypertension.

Eleven per cent of the screened were ‘de novo’ cases, which means, they were not aware that they had diabetes or hypertension.

In rural areas, a total of 2,893 patients were screened in the past two months out of which 38.4% were detected with anaemia, 19.5% with NCDs in which 30% were diabetic and 53.4% were found to be hypertensive. A total of 13% were found to be overweight with BMI between 25 and 30.5 while 20% were detected with eye issues.

Basthi Dawakhana survey

According to a recent survey conducted across 20 urban slums, the primary healthcare scenario — more so in the south of the city — has considerably improved due to access to basti dawakhanas.

In a survey carried out across 20 basti dawakhanas out of the 31 under the catchment area of Charminar zone of Old City, comprising Charminar, Falaknuma, Malakpet and Santosh Nagar and covering 1,250 residents, 53% said they have at least one basti dawakhana within 1 to 2-km radius of their home.

Around 54% said availability of doctors and support staff is satisfactory while 52% said that the required labs and medicines are available. However, 20% of the respondents said they need timings for OPD to be extended and 18% said they want to see medical staff more compassionate towards them.