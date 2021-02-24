Nominations for MLC polls come to a close

Dalit Shakti Program leaders at the GHMC headquarters to file their nominations in the city on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

24 February 2021 00:07 IST

A total of 110 aspirants filed 179 nominations

State TDP president and candidate for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency L. Ramana criticised the State and Central governments for completely failing to devise employment opportunities for the youth.

“The TRS government could not fulfil its promise of unemployment allowance, while land, drug and sand mafia are ruling the State,” he said, while urging people to vote for him to get their issues voiced in the Legislative Council. He filed his nomination on Tuesday at the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala’s office in GHMC headquarters.

He also criticised the government for withholding pay revision and dearness allowance for employees. State and Central governments have left people to their own means during COVID-19 times, he said.

Projecting his 27 years’ political experience in various capacities as MLA, minister and MP, he said that development of Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad was possible only during TDP’s rule.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Mayor Vijayalakshmi R. Gadwal and TRS legal cell representatives filed another set of nomination papers on behalf of TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi on Tuesday, in addition to the one filed by her on Monday.

Nominations for MLC polls came to a closure on Tuesday, the last day for the process. On Tuesday alone, a total of 89 sets of nominations were filed by 51 candidates. In order to withstand the last minute crowding, tokens were issued for candidates who arrived to file nominations after 3 p.m. In all, a total of 110 aspirants have filed 179 nominations by Tuesday.

The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, and the deadline for withdrawals was set as February 26. Surabhi Vani Devi from TRS, G. Chinna Reddy from Congress, N. Ramchander Rao from BJP, academic and former MLC K. Nageshwar as Independent candidate and L. Ramana from TDP are prominent candidates in the fray. The elections will be conducted on March 14, and counting will be taken up on March 17.