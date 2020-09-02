Nod to ₹50 lakh insurance

For kin of two COVID warriors who succumbed to virus

Families of two healthcare professionals, who contracted COVID-19 and died, would receive the ₹50 lakh insurance from Central government. Officials in the Health department confirmed that the amount is approved and said the process to get the approval for other such professionals is under way.

Around 80,000 to one lakh healthcare professionals in the Telangana Health department are involved in the COVID-19 services for the past six months. Of them, over 2,000 have contracted the infection and at least 14 have succumbed to the virus.

At present, the insurance amount is approved for a head nurse from Government General and Chest Hospital, Earragadda, and a staff nurse from Jangaon. Both of them contracted COVID and succumbed to it.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said the process of getting the insurance amount for more healthcare professionals who died is under process.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office announced that the State government would issue ₹25 lakhs ex-gratia to families of the professionals who die of the infectious disease. This is in addition to the ₹50 lakh insurance amount provided by the Central government.