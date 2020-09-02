Nod to ₹50 lakh insurance

Families of two healthcare professionals, who contracted COVID-19 and died, would receive the ₹50 lakh insurance from Central government. Officials in the Health department confirmed that the amount is approved and said the process to get the approval for other such professionals is under way.
Around 80,000 to one lakh healthcare professionals in the Telangana Health department are involved in the COVID-19 services for the past six months. Of them, over 2,000 have contracted the infection and at least 14 have succumbed to the virus.
At present, the insurance amount is approved for a head nurse from Government General and Chest Hospital, Earragadda, and a staff nurse from Jangaon. Both of them contracted COVID and succumbed to it.
Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said the process of getting the insurance amount for more healthcare professionals who died is under process.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office announced that the State government would issue ₹25 lakhs ex-gratia to families of the professionals who die of the infectious disease. This is in addition to the ₹50 lakh insurance amount provided by the Central government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath