Nod for extending existing tariff

It will continue till new retail supply tariff is filed and approved: TSERC

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has extended the implementation of existing retail supply tariff, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge, as applicable on March 31, 2019, from April 1, pending disposal of an application made by the two power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State.

In the order issued on Saturday, the Commission comprising Chairman T. Sriranga Rao and Members Bandaru Krishnaiah and M.D. Manohar Raju said they were issuing the order following a communication from the State fovernment conveying the commitment of subsidy during 2021-22.

Further, the tariff determined in respect of electric vehicle charging and battery swap stations as also in respect of concessional tariff to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) shall also stand continued from April 01 till the two Discoms file their regular tariff proposals, the Commission said in its orders.

The Commission has also directed the two discoms to file the regular petition for determination of fresh retail supply tariff, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge for the 2021-22 financial year “immediately”. It was on March 27, 2018, that the Commission had issued a retail power supply tariff last.

The discoms did not filed their retail supply and other tariffs for 2019-20 and 2020-21 besides for 2021-22.

The retail supply tariff for 2018-19 was continued for the next two financial years too. In the recent budget presentation for 2021-22, the State government has allocated ₹10,645 crore for agriculture and allied tariff subsidy.