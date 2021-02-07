Nod for 3 LI schemes, lining work of ₹1,277 cr.

Pipri LI project on course

The State government has given administrative approval for construction of two new lift irrigation schemes in Suryapet district and one in Nirmal as also cement-concrete lining to Nagarjunasagar Left Canal in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts with a total estimated cost of about ₹1,277 crore.

State Plan funds

In the orders issued on Saturday, the Irrigation Department gave its approval for construction and commissioning of Pipri lift irrigation scheme on the foreshores of the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) in Lokeshwaram mandal of Nirmal district with ₹58.96 crore under State Plan funds.

Two more lift irrigation schemes in Suryapet district, as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting, with cost of ₹936.2 crore got approval on Friday.

The first scheme is aimed at supplementing water to Mukthyala Branch Canal of NSLC from Krishna river near Vellatur village of Chintalapalem mandal in Suryapet district with ₹817.5 crore.

Another lift scheme is planned to supplement water to Janpahad Branch Canal of NSLC from Krishna river near Gundeboinagudem village of Palakeedu mandal also in Suryapet district with a cost of ₹118.7 crore.

Modernisation

Besides, modernisation of Mukthyala Branch Canal and its distributaries (₹184.6 crore), CC lining to Janpahad Branch Canal and its distributary system (₹52.11 crore), CC lining (leftover modernisation work) from km 70.520 to km 115.400 of NSLC (₹29.02 crore) – all in Suryapet district – and CC lining to leftover modernisation work from km 0 to km 70.520 of NSLC in Nalgonda district (₹15.78 crore) were also approved.