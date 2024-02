No water supply in some parts of Hyderabad tomorrow

February 21, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Owing to maintenance works by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) near Peddapur pump house, which is part of Singur project, several areas of Hyderabad will have interruptions in drinking water supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 22. The areas to be affected include Shaikpet reservoir area, Bojagutta (partial), Banjara Erragadda reservoir areas (partial), Borabanda reservoir area, Lingampally reservoir area, and Khanapur 1200 mm main online supply areas, a press release from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT