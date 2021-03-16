Hyderabad

No water supply in some areas on Thursday

Special Correspondent Hyderabad 16 March 2021 21:00 IST
Updated: 16 March 2021 21:00 IST

Several areas of the city will not have water supply for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on Thursday up to 6 a.m. on Friday, owing to expansion of 1600 mm dia ring main pipeline and repair works near Nagole bridge, a statement from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

The areas to be affected include Mansurabad, Nagole, R.K.Puram, Chaitanyapuri, Maruthinagar, Kothapet, Chilika Nagar and Uppal, besides Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

