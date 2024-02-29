GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No water supply in parts of Hyderabad on February 29

February 29, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to repairs to the Manjeera water supply pumphouses, and electrical renovation works being taken up in sub stations, drinking water supply will be affected in several areas of the city between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 29, a press note informed on Wednesday.

Areas under Erragadda, S.R.Nagar, and Ameerpet will experience low pressure in water supply, while KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Vasant Nagar, R.C.Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Deeptisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, online supplies in Manjeera Phase-I, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, and Bolarum among others will not have the supply, the note said.

