No water supply for a day in several areas

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 00:05 IST

Due to junction works for Krishna Phase-II pipelines, there won’t be water supply to many areas from 6 a.m. on October 31 for 24 hours.

The areas to be affected include Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langar Houz, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asif Nagar, MES, Saikpet, O.U. Colony, Toli Chowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Boja Gutta, Jiyaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allah Banda, Gaganmahal, Himayatnagar, Budwel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhamguda, and Kismatpur.

