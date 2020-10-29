Hyderabad

No water supply for a day in several areas

Due to junction works for Krishna Phase-II pipelines, there won’t be water supply to many areas from 6 a.m. on October 31 for 24 hours.

The areas to be affected include Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langar Houz, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asif Nagar, MES, Saikpet, O.U. Colony, Toli Chowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Boja Gutta, Jiyaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allah Banda, Gaganmahal, Himayatnagar, Budwel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhamguda, and Kismatpur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 12:06:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/no-water-supply-for-a-day-in-several-areas/article32967005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY