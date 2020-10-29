No water supply for a day in several areas

Due to junction works for Krishna Phase-II pipelines, there won’t be water supply to many areas from 6 a.m. on October 31 for 24 hours.
The areas to be affected include Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langar Houz, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asif Nagar, MES, Saikpet, O.U. Colony, Toli Chowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Boja Gutta, Jiyaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allah Banda, Gaganmahal, Himayatnagar, Budwel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhamguda, and Kismatpur.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath