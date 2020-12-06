No untoward incident reported

Hyderabad

06 December 2020 22:13 IST

The Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Sunday was observed without any untoward incident even as it was observed amid an increased constabulary in sensitive areas.

Security was beefed up in areas such as Moghalpura where the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat activists tried to stage a protest against the demolition. Several of its supporters were taken into preventive detention so as to maintain the peace and tranquillity in the city.

Proprietors of shops and other business establishment in many parts of the city, especially the old city, downed their shutters on a voluntary basis. However, many others remained open. A partial closure of shops was seen in areas such as Shalibanda, Talabkatta, Saidabad, Moghalpura and Falaknuma.

Security personnel were posted in communally sensitive areas across the city, even as police patrolled the streets and several neighbourhoods.

Several citizens took to social media to express their anguish at the demolition and said that while the structure may have been demolished, the mosque remains in their hearts.