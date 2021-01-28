No ‘TPCC’ and ‘TBJP’ without KCR: KTR

Hyderabad

28 January 2021 21:11 IST

‘They would have never got party chief positions in combined Andhra Pradesh’

Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao has said that the ‘Telangana’ prefix in the posts of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay were the gift of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Their political positions are due to the formation of Telangana, which would not have been possible without KCR,” the Minister said indicating that they would have never got those positions in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He made these comments while referring to the constant criticism of the Chief Minister by both the leaders. “They are not even respecting the age of the CM while making harsh annd baseless comments,” the KTR said adding “there is a limit to our patience.”

He was speaking at a programme organised to merge the Telugu Nadu Vidyut Karmik a Sangham into Telangana Rashtra Vidyut Karmika Sangham (Telangana State Electricity Employees Association). Mr. KTR asked the employees to counter the baseless attacks on the Chief Minister with the vigour they had countered the false claims of rulers of the combined AP during the agitation.

Reeling out the success stories of Telangana he attributed the major success to the employees in the power sector who worked hard to ensure 24-hour power supply in the new State. He said the new state faced three days of power holiday every week but KCR’s vision has reversed the situation with 24-hour power supply to all the sectors.

From 7,000 MW of power generation Telangana has grown to 16,000 MW of generation and our state is on the top in per capital power consumption in the country. “We are also at second position in solar power generation,” he reminded.

KTR said the Chief Minister will announce the unemployment allowance soon, as promised in the 2018 Assembly elections