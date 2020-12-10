No technical measures, only quick-fix solutions to deluge

Haste makes waste?: Locals filling up the breaches at Medikunta lake that was flooding water onto the road going towards the Pahadi Shariff Dargah.

Hyderabad

10 December 2020 00:07 IST

Residents have come up with their own mechanisms to deal with urban flooding

The newly-laid road on the Palle Cheruvu bund appears as if the embankment never overflowed. The breach of Medikunta lake has been filled up and now anglers sit on it during the day, trying to catch fish. A little distance away is the Shukoorsagar lake, which has receded but still hundreds of homes in Osman Nagar area remain under water.

Draining water

At the peak of the flooding in Osman Nagar, an NGO brought an ambulance loaded with 5-inch green pipe and parked it near the bund. “We have hired a motor pump that will be used to drain the water. We have applied for permission to Jalapally Commissioner to allow us to drain the water without affecting the sluice gates,” said Mazher Ahmed who runs an NGO in the area. The permission was denied and a day later, a small channel was created to drain the water. That was clearly not sufficient and still much of the area remains under water.

At Medikunta lake, residents took matters into their own hands and filled up the breach that was flooding water onto the road going towards the Pahadi Shariff Dargah. Now, brisk work is going on to reclaim land from the lake on all its sides with earth-movers deployed on every side.

No scientific solutions

Instead of officials from Irrigation Department stepping in to provide scientific solutions, the residents have come up with their own mechanisms to deal with the urban flooding. At Osman Nagar, residents blame what they call ‘firangi nala’ for their problems. “I was one of the first persons to move into this area. We built the house away from the line marked by officials but now water is up to the roof of my house,” says a resident. “It is diversion of water from the firangi nala that has flooded the area. Unless that is stopped, we will never be able to go back to our homes,” the resident adds.

At the Palle Cheruvu, pipes have been laid to drain the water of the lake instead of opening up the sluice gates near the temple. The result: much more land will be available for development activities on the lake bed. It is these stop-gap arrangements that may hold the key to Hyderabad’s water infrastructure.