No surgery, only screening in upcoming phase of Kanti Velugu

December 19, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cataract and other eye surgeries will not be included in the second phase of the Telangana government’s eye health scheme, Kanti Velugu, that is set to commence from January 18. The State-wide programme will only consist of eye screening for an estimated 1.5 crore population and distribution of free spectacles to the needy.

Those needing surgeries will be referred to various area hospitals, government hospitals and even private hospitals. In Hyderabad, the surgeries will be performed at the Sarojini Eye Hospital and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute under the Aarogyasri scheme. Once the screening is completed, it is the choice of the patient to pick either a government hospital or a private facility for their surgery, said a senior government official.

The first phase of Kanti Velugu, which was conducted four years ago, had led to a few patients developing eye infections after undergoing cataract surgery as part of the programme. Apart from this, about 85% of the people supposed to undergo cataract surgery did not turn up at their centres.

The programme had kicked off in August 2018 and lasted eight months. At that time, the government had screened about 1.5 crore people and distributed 50 lakh spectacles to those in need.

The aim was to work towards ‘Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana’ through eye screening and vision test for all citizens of the state, provide spectacles free of cost, arrange for surgeries and other treatments free of cost, provide medicines for common eye ailments and educate people on prevention of serious disabling eye diseases. A total of 827 teams were deployed on the ground across the State.

For the second phase, the government will be spending about ₹200 crore with an aim to screen another 1.5 crore people and distribute 55 lakh spectacles out of which 30 lakh will be reading glasses and remaining 25 lakh will be prescription glasses. About 1,500 teams will be deployed on the ground to complete the screening process within 100 days.

Earlier this month, the government also accorded permission to engage paramedical ophthalmic officers on outsourcing basis for the programme. A total of 1,491 officers are to be hired for the purpose and will be deployed in all the 33 districts.