No surge after GHMC polls

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 00:34 IST

People advised not to neglect COVID precautions

The threat of surge in COVID-19 cases because of mass gatherings in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and on the day of polling seems to be over.

It has been 16 days since the local body elections were held on December 1, and 13 days since the results were announced on December 4, but the decline in cases continues.

On December 2, a day after the elections were held, senior officials of the Health department had urged elected representatives, political leaders and party cadre who participated in campaigning and polling, to isolate themselves for a week to contain possible spread of coronavirus.

Back then, the officials reasoned that it takes five to seven days to develop symptoms and if any of the leaders or cadre have COVID and mingle with family members or others, there is a chance for the virus to spread further leading to second wave of COVID.

On many occasions during campaigning, politicians and party cadre had participated in mass gatherings without maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, and maintaining physical distance.

When the daily case numbers mentioned in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department are observed, there seems to be no surge in cases. Rather, the numbers have fallen.

‘Follow COVID norms’

However, people who participate in other mass gatherings such as marriages or other functions, continue to contract the infectious disease, clearly indicating that the virus is still prevalent.

The Health officials on multiple occasions have stressed that cases could spike if people are negligent about wearing masks, do not maintain hand hygiene and physical distancing, and attend mass gatherings.

In fact, officials said that people need to continue taking precautions for five weeks after taking the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

The vaccine is given in two doses with a gap of 28 days between the two doses. Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, citing literature, said that antibodies against coronavirus would develop seven days after taking the second dose.

This indicates the importance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to avoid spread.