No Sunday-Funday this weekend

HYDERABAD

01 December 2021 21:22 IST

In view of the uncertainties surrounding the possible entry of the Omicron variant of coronavirus into the city, the weekend carnival on Tank Bund has been cancelled this week.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar announced this through his social media account on Wednesday.

“In view of the uncertainties regarding the #Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday ie. Dec 5. However, Tank Bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday,” Mr. Arvind Kumar tweeted.

