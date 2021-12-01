Hyderabad

No Sunday-Funday this weekend

In view of the uncertainties surrounding the possible entry of the Omicron variant of coronavirus into the city, the weekend carnival on Tank Bund has been cancelled this week.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar announced this through his social media account on Wednesday.

“In view of the uncertainties regarding the #Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday ie. Dec 5. However, Tank Bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday,” Mr. Arvind Kumar tweeted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 9:22:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/no-sunday-funday-this-weekend/article37793887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY