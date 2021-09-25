No Sunday carnival in Hyderabad if cyclone plays spoilsport

Event may be postponed by a week in case of heavy rains

The Sunday carnival by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) this time will be heavily predicated on the impact of Cyclone Gulab in the city.

In case the cyclone, which is expected to make landfall on the Southern coastal regions of Odisha, makes an impact on the city, the urban body will not be able to keep its promise of ‘Sunday-Funday’.

A statement from HMDA on Saturday urged visitors not to come out if heavy rains occur due to the cyclone’s impact in which event the carnival might have to be rescheduled to next Sunday.

The first ‘Sunday-Funday’ carnival held by HMDA on September 12 was a huge success, with people thronging the Tank Bund, unmindful of the COVID-19 protocol. The event could not be organised the subsequent Sunday owing to Ganesh immersion gala. If the weather is normal, HMDA will be back on the traffic-free Tank Bund road this weekend, taking the carnivalesque atmosphere a notch up by organising various fun-filled events.

This time, the urban development agency is organising a live performance by the official band of Railway Protection Force, to mark the week of RPF Raising Day. It will be a treat for the citizens to witness them live as they received accolades in all major events they have performed, a statement from HMDA promised.

Surrounding the main event will be a host of other entertainers, among which will be an orchestra playing well known songs by legendary film singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, and livewire artistes showcasing their beat boxing and rapping skills.

Also enriching the evening will be three teams with 20 artistes each, performing traditional Oggu Dolu, Gussadi and Bonala Kolatam all along the Tank Bund stretch, making it a true cultural carnival.

Additionally this time, two instances of minute-long firework shows in between performances will surprise the visitors standing anywhere on the Tank Bund road. Clown performances, jugglery, unicycling, and other such street arts have been organised along the stretch to engage children.

Stalls will be organised respectively for free distribution of more than 30 species of saplings, for sale of bangles, artificial jewellery, pearl sets, and perfumes from Old City, and to display handloom and handicraft products by Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, besides stalls selling food and beverages.

Necessary arrangements have been made for mobile toilets and garbage disposal, the statement informed.