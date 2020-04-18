No social distancing in Old Malakpet

The barricade is ajar. A hand slips from behind, as another passes a packet of medicines into it. The barricade is quickly closed. The road on the other side is deserted, save a couple of people standing expectantly on its banks. This is the Old Malakpet containment zone and nobody is allowed to enter or leave.

Contained within the barricades are as many as 732 households, translating into 2,831 residents. It was here, in Faqiri Galli, a stone’s throw from the Nalgonda crossroads, that a 64-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A total of 11 cases were reported from here.

Manning the barricades under a tent are ASHA workers, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials and police personnel.

In the beginning, being boxed in was difficult for residents. There was a lack of access to essentials supplies. “On April 14, I faced a problem. I am supposed to have milk with my medication, otherwise I tend to develop mouth ulcers. Unfortunately, I couldn’t buy any. After sending a message to a friend, a few hours later, the local corporator got the milk sent to my house,” said Asim Shareef (name changed), a lawyer and resident of the area.

Now, between 7 am and 11 am, a milk stall is set up as is a small vegetable market near the barricades. Residents say that while this is a welcome move, enforcing social distancing more is required. “People tend to form groups and social distancing is not followed. It would be better if more is done to enforce this,” said Mohammed Azam, a techie who moved into the neighbourhood last year.

As the techie speaks from within the containment zone, a youth on a motorcycle stops near the barricades. He tries to convince a GHMC sanitation filed assistant to let him out so that he can buy supplies. He is promptly turned away.

Refusing to reveal his name, he says with disappointment, “Three days ago, I transferred money to a kirana shop for essentials. The shop owners has not sent anything. I wanted to go out for only half an hour.”

GHMC officials say they have facilitated supply of essentials from SQ Mart, a supermarket, across the road, and medicines from a pharmacy two buildings away from the zone.

“We have created a WhatsApp group with one person from each house and disseminate information. After finding 11 cases in just one building, the containment zone came into effect on April 11. We are doing whatever we can to provide essential supplies and have tied up with suppliers,” says GHMC nodal officer M A Qadeer.