No salary for three months for 217 care providers at OGH

Around 217 patient care providers at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) convened on Tuesday to request authorities for payment of last three months’ salary.
The staff members, who have been working at the government hospital for the past three to 10 years, have also asked the Health department officials to regularise their jobs so that their salaries can be hiked. They work as pharmacists, lab technicians, data entry operators, in respiratory unit, and other sections of the hospital.
COVID-19 suspects with severe symptoms are admitted at OGH. A minimum of 100 suspects are attended on any given day. Some of them test positive for coronavirus, and that means the care providers are exposed to the virus risk. “We have been doing a job filled with risk. Our salary is only ₹12,000 per month. We want our jobs to be regularised so that our salaries can increase. Besides, we request officials to clear our pending salaries,” a patient care provider said.
They said that they have not boycotted their duties and had just gathered at the hospital to voice their demands.
