Hyderabad

No safety measures at SCCL, allege trade unions

‘SCCL encouraging pvt. participation to earn more profits’

Use of explosives in the mining operations by untrained private contractors is the main reason for the explosion which claimed four lives and injured three others at the Open cast project-1 of Singareni Collieries Company Limited in the Ramagundam region on Tuesday, allege trade union leaders.

The Singareni management, which is encouraging private participation in the mining operations with the sole motto of earning more profits and increasing production, however is neglecting the safety aspect of coal miners, resulting in accidents in the mines, charged a recognised trade union leader of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS).

He alleged that the Singareni management privatised the OB (over burden) work and there is no supervision. Besides, the management also failed to ensure that the private firms follow the safety norms as per the Directorate General of Mine Safety (DGMS) guidelines, he said.

The management should provide compensation to contract workers also on par with the permanent employees, he said.

The blasting work should not be given to the private contractors and it should be done only under the supervision of an expert, who holds a mining certificate, said Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh State president Kengerla Mallaiah.

BJP State secretary and Singareni Struggle Committee chairman S Kumar alleged that several accidents are taking place in the coal mines with the miners sustaining major injuries. Only those accidents are made public in which major casualties happen, he said.

AITUC secretary K. Sunil alleged that the management is encouraging private contractors to do OB work against the norms by flouting safety measures. He charged that the management is only striving for the welfare of contractors by neglecting the plight of workers.

Meanwhile, the police seized all the detonators and sent them for explosive analysis. The police are also probing the role of the safety supervisors - whether they were carrying cellular phones and if their radiation caused the explosion.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 8:02:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/no-safety-measures-at-sccl-allege-trade-unions/article31735834.ece

